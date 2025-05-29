French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie beats Federico Gómez in second round

Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Norrie saw off Federico Gómez in straight sets on Thursday. Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Cameron Norrie is through to the third round of the French Open after backing up his Daniil Medvedev upset with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Federico Gómez on Thursday.

After a gruelling first set, Norrie dispatched Gómez 7-6 (9), 6-2, 6-1.

He will either play Ugo Humbert or British compatriot Jacob Fearnley in the next round.

After seeing off 11th-seed Medvedev in five sets on Sunday, Norrie may have been fearing another marathon when Gómez, also unseeded, took him all the way in the first set.

But after surviving the tiebreak, Norrie broke his competitor five times on the way to a victory that seals a tied career-best at the French Open. Norrie, 32, reached the third round -- but no further -- at Roland Garros in 2021, 2022 and 2023.