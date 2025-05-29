Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner sent Frenchman Richard Gasquet into retirement Thursday with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 hammering in the battle of generations at the French Open to ease into the third round.

It was the second time in as many years in Paris that the 23-year-old Sinner beat local hero Gasquet, who said he would end a career that began over two decades ago and yielded 16 tour-level singles titles after his home Grand Slam.

"It's obviously a very special place for me to play and against Richard. We played last year, too. It's very tough, but I'm happy to be in the third round," Sinner said.

"I think we have a good relationship off the court. We're different generations, but it's his moment now. Congratulations on your career, you gave so much to fans ... you played in a great era and everyone will remember you.

"You had an amazing career, but you're also an amazing person."

The 38-year-old Gasquet, who made his French Open debut in 2002 when top seed Sinner was still in a crib, drew huge roars from the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd when he unleashed his single-handed backhand on the Italian early in the match.

Fans were slightly more subdued when Sinner raced ahead 4-1 and won the opening set, before they were almost silenced when he dished out a bagel in the next set to leave Gasquet with a mountain to climb.

Sinner faced more resistance in the first eight games of the next set as Gasquet mounted an unlikely comeback attempt, but he broke for a 5-4 lead and promptly closed out the match.