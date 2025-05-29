Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Stefanos Tsitsipas has appointed Goran Ivanisevic as his new coach, as the former world No. 3 looks to resurrect his career after a string of disappointing Grand Slam results.

Tsitsipas, a former French Open finalist, suffered a second-round loss to qualifier Matteo Gigante at Roland Garros on Wednesday, as the 26-year-old Greek player made his earliest departure from Paris since 2018.

With two match wins in total in his past four Grand Slams, Tsitsipas has turned to the former coach of Novak Djokovic to turn his fortunes around.

"This exciting collaboration comes just in time for the 2025 grass court season, as the Greek star looks to elevate his performance on one of the most prestigious surfaces in the sport," the Iconico Talent Agency said in a statement, which Tsitsipas posted on Instagram.

Ivanisevic helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March 2024 and then had a short stint with Elena Rybakina this season.

The Croatian, who won Wimbledon in 2001 as a player, has also coached Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic.

Tsitsipas, once considered a future major champion, will drop outside the top 20 for the first time since 2018.

Wimbledon will begin on June 30.