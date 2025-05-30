Emma Raducanu reflects on her clay court season after her loss to Iga Swiatek at the French Open. (0:35)

Raducanu admits she has 'a long way to go' after French Open exit (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS, France -- Jack Draper is wary of the threats Brazilian wonderkid João Fonseca poses and predicts Saturday's third round French Open match could be the start of a rivalry between the young prodigies.

Draper, 23, booked his slot in the third round at Roland Garros after overcoming French veteran Gael Monfils in four sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday evening.

That win tees up a mouthwatering match against Fonseca, 18, on Saturday.

The two have been handed Court Simone-Mathieu -- the third biggest court here at Roland Garros, and it will likely be packed. All week fans have been queuing around the block to get a seat to watch Fonseca who has gained thousands of fans in his breakthrough year on the circuit.

Draper will head into their fourth round match as favourite against an opponent he faced at Indian Wells in March. Draper came through that 6-4, 6-0, but was made to work for the victory.

"It's incredible what he what he brings to the sport, and he deserves that as well, because he is someone who's going to the top of the game," Draper said.

Jack Draper beat Gael Monfils in the second round. Franco Arland/Getty Images

"I played well that day [in Indian Wells]. I had to weather the storm in the first set, and then it became quite physical.

"But I'll expect him to obviously know my game, now he's been on court with me. He's obviously, since then, played some really good stuff and kept on rising up the ranking. So it'll be a tough challenge, especially on clay."

Draper believes Saturday's match could be the start of a burgeoning rivalry between the two young players.

"I think I'm going to be playing him a lot," the Brit said.

"I think we'll be seeing him a lot in back ends of draws. I think everyone can see his potential and the way he plays... Some of the stuff he comes out with is you know, very powerful, [he's] very dynamic player, very explosive. And that's what's drawn a lot of people to watch him.

"And obviously the huge fan base he brings from Brazil, I think that's great for the sport as well. So I think, yeah, I'll be playing him many years to come, not just on Saturday. And I look forward to the challenge."

Meanwhile, Draper's performance against Monfils drew admiration from seven-time Grand Slam-winner John McEnroe.

McEnroe told TNT Sport: "You look at these two guys digging that deep, you're looking at a guy who's 38 years old in Monfils, that seems spent at times, still moving unbelievably well.

"And you see Jack Draper maturing, playing better and better on the spot.

"I mean, I'd be surprised if he doesn't win multiple majors, it is incredible how much he's improving and how great a player Draper has become."