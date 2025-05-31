French Open: Jack Draper sweeps João Fonseca in straight sets

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper beat Brazil's João Fonseca on Saturday. Julian Finney/Getty Images

PARIS -- Jack Draper dispatched Brazilian wonderkid João Fonseca in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 at Roland Garros on Saturday to reach the fourth round for the first time.

In what could end up being a great rivalry between the two young players, Draper had a hold from the outset and managed to get past a tricky match against the much-admired Fonseca.

Fonseca has been getting a huge amount of attention in Paris this week as his reputation grows, while Draper had to contend with playing in front of a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday against home favourite Gael Monfils.

But it was Draper who came through the clash between the two youngsters in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

The Brit was exceptional in the simmering heat as he utilised his booming forehand and delicate drop shots to keep the passionate Fonseca support at bay to book his spot in the fourth round, where he'll face Alexander Bublik or Henrique Rocha.

The support for Fonseca has been incredible at Roland Garros. Hundreds of spectators queued around the grounds to try and get a seat for his opening round matches against Hubert Hurkacz and Pierre-Hughes Herbert on the outside courts.

Brazilian football jerseys were a frequent sight in the grounds. This match was meant to be on Court Simone-Mathieu -- which includes an un-ticketed section, meaning those with grounds passes could get a seat.

Likely, they'd have been filled with Fonseca fans. But last night this match was moved to Suzanne-Lenglen after Arthur Fils pulled out injured.

This is the second biggest court at Roland Garros and all-ticketed, meaning those in the stands bought their tickets way in advance of today's schedule.

So the Brazilian fans who have followed Fonseca so passionately at Roalnd Garros had to watch outside, with only a few yellow and green jerseys in the stands.

That meant Draper played in front of a far less hostile atmosphere than it could have been had it stayed on Simone-Mathieu.

Draper took the sting out of any Brazilian hopes early on in the first set as he broke Fonseca in the third game, and then again to make it 5-2. Fonseca made 16 unforced errors in the first set and was completely outclassed by Draper, the Brit playing with incredible accuracy and ferocity on his forehand as he took the first set 6-2.

Fonseca got the second set off to the perfect start, throwing down an ace to take the opening game. From there the two went toe-to-toe, with Fonseca's serve on point and Draper's first serve a little temperamental -- but he still matched anything the Brazilian threw at him.

That was until the seventh game, where Draper forced three break points. He took the final one with a brilliant forehand down the line which Fonseca stuck in the net. Despite growing support for Fonseca from the stands, he was unable to get a hold on Draper's forehand but still managed to hold serve in the net game.

It was horribly humid on court, and the sun broke through the clouds just as Draper served for the set. He looked to be a tiring a touch as he saved two break points, but he re-found the forehand accuracy and Fonseca sent a return into the net to give Draper the second set 6-4.

Both players left the court at the next changeover and it was Draper who came back more refreshed, breaking Fonseca in the opening game of the third set.

Fonseca just couldn't match Draper's forehand accuracy down the line, and looked increasingly exasperated as Draper's power pushed him to the back of the court, only to then watch on as a dropshot left him marooned.

It was that one-two punch combination of blinding forehand and deft dropshot which gave Draper three break points, and he took the first with his backhand prompting a weak return from Fonseca to put the Brit 3-0 up.

Draper held and forced yet another break point in the next game only for Fonseca to save this by playing a neat forehand into the corner.

Fonseca received some medical treatment at the next changeover on his arm but the pause did little to halt Draper's momentum as he comfortably took the next game to go 5-1 up.

Fonseca held serve in the next with a neat dropshot closing things out, but it was Draper who took the set and match with a comfortable hold.

"I knew it was going to be a tough match -- João has caught the attention of everyone, both players and fans," Draper said.

"He's an incredible young player. I think today a bit of experience [told], but he has a bright future and he'll be right at the top of the game, so good luck to him."

"I played well, the conditions were tough out there. First set was key, I got on top of him well and mentally it was a good performance from me today. The faster conditions suited me today and either way I'll be ready for the next round."

Draper said he didn't mind being against the fan favourite again after beating Frenchman Monfils in the second round.

"It's not like anyone's against me, it's two guys competing against each other. If you're Brazilian, you're supporting João, if you're French you're supporting your own player, it's not bad to have a rowdy atmosphere. I'm happy to be in the second week here and hopefully more to come."