French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie's run ends with loss to Novak Djokovic

Cameron Norrie was knocked out of the French Open by Novak Djokovic on Monday. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Cameron Norrie's impressive French Open campaign was brought to an end by Novak Djokovic on Monday as the world No. 5 triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 at Roland Garros.

Norrie's run to the fourth round marked a new career-best for the 29-year-old who had previously reached the third round on three occasions (2021, 2022, 2023).

The Brit struggled to impose himself against Djokovic in the opening exchanges, with Norrie failing to hold serve until the Serbian had moved 4-1 ahead.

Djokovic wrapped up the opening set with ease, but Norrie gained a foothold in the match at the start of the second as he moved 2-0 up thanks to a succession of unforced errors from his high-ranking opponent.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner quickly restored parity but Norrie remained competitive before a medical timeout, in which he received treatment for what appeared to be an issue with his left ankle, seemed to break his resolve.

After the break in play, it was Norrie's turn to rattle off a series of unforced errors, allowing Djokovic to take the set and close in on victory.

With the momentum truly behind him, Djokovic made light work of the final set as he wrapped up his 100th French Open win after a little over two hours of play on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Norrie's exit left Jack Draper as the only Brit remaining in the tournament. He faced Alexander Bublik on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Monday.