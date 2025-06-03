Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- It's tough enough for any player to deal with Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. When you're not at your absolute best against the defending champion, as was the case for Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals Tuesday night, there's no chance.

No. 2 seed Alcaraz returned to the semifinals at Roland-Garros for the third consecutive year with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 12 Tommy Paul, who had his right thigh heavily taped and was unable to run, serve or hit groundstrokes at full force.

It took just 52 minutes for Alcaraz to collect the first two sets. The 22-year-old Spaniard compiled a 23-5 edge in winners in that span, and the final totals were 40-13.

Things got more competitive in the third set, which Paul led 4-3 as some spectators at Court Philippe-Chatrier chanted his first name. But Alcaraz grabbed the next three games to wrap things up after a little more than 1 1/2 hours.

Alcaraz, seeking his fifth Grand Slam trophy, is the first reigning men's champion in Paris to get back to the semifinals the next year since 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in 2021.

He improved to 20-1 on red clay this season and leads the men's tour with 35 wins and three titles.

Alcaraz's opponent in the semifinals will be No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti, who eliminated No. 15 Frances Tiafoe in four sets earlier Tuesday. The last two men's quarterfinals are Wednesday: No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. unseeded Alexander Bublik, and No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic.

Paul, a semifinalist at the 2023 Australian Open, and Tiafoe, a two-time semifinalist at the U.S. Open, were the first American men to get to the round of eight at Roland-Garros since Andre Agassi in 2003 - and the first pair to do so in the same year since Jim Courier and Pete Sampras in 1996.

Since Agassi completed his career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 1999, U.S. men are now 1-60 against opponents ranked in the top 10 at the clay-court tournament.