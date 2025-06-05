Open Extended Reactions

No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak and reached the final in Paris for the first time by winning a back-and-forth semifinal 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 on Thursday.

Sabalenka's victory prevented Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since professionals were admitted in 1968.

It also gives Sabalenka a chance to win her fourth major title -- and first away from hard courts, after two at the Australian Open and one at the US Open.

Sabalenka will face No. 2 Coco Gauff or 361st-ranked French wild-card entry Lois Boisson in the final Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Belarus took the top WTA ranking from Swiatek in October. She has reached the final at three straight Grand Slams, becoming the first woman to do so since Serena Williams in 2016 (Australian, French, Wimbledon).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.