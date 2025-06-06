Novak Djokovic discusses the possibility that his loss to Jannik Sinner could be the last match he plays at the French Open. (1:30)

Novak Djokovic suggested he might have played at the French Open for the last time after losing 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at Roland Garros on Friday.

The 38-year-old received a loud ovation from the packed crowd inside Court Philippe Chatrier, dropping his bags onto the court and acknowledging each section of the stadium.

"I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end," Djokovic said.

"But if this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd."

Djokovic shares the Grand Slam singles record with 24 major titles and needs one more to break a tie with Margaret Court.

"Do I wish to play more, yes I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months' time, I don't know," Djokovic said. "I said it could have been my last match [here], I didn't say it was."

Djokovic said he was fully motivated to play Wimbledon and the US Open but would not commit to plans beyond that.

"Obviously Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favorite tournament. I'm going to do everything possible to get myself ready," he said. "I guess my best chances maybe are Wimbledon to win another slam or faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that."