          Sports world reacts to Coco Gauff's French Open title

          Coco Gauff won her second major trophy by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the French Open. Tim Clayton/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 7, 2025, 05:57 PM

          Coco Gauff is a champion once again.

          Gauff, 21, won her first French Open title by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in Saturday's final.

          The win marks Gauff's second major championship -- she previously won the 2023 US Open, where she also defeated Sabalenka in the final. Gauff joins Serena Williams (6), Chris Evert (6), Venus Williams (4) and Tracy Austin (2) as the fifth American woman in the Open era (i.e., since 1968) to win multiple singles Grand Slam titles at age 21 or younger, according to ESPN Research.

          Gauff is also the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

          As Gauff walked off the court, she was congratulated by legendary film director Spike Lee.

          "Get it sista!" Lee said to Gauff from the stands.

          Lee wasn't the only star to react to Gauff's win. Here are more athletes who took to social media to congratulate the American on her second major trophy.