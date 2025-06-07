Open Extended Reactions

Coco Gauff is a champion once again.

Gauff, 21, won her first French Open title by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in Saturday's final.

The win marks Gauff's second major championship -- she previously won the 2023 US Open, where she also defeated Sabalenka in the final. Gauff joins Serena Williams (6), Chris Evert (6), Venus Williams (4) and Tracy Austin (2) as the fifth American woman in the Open era (i.e., since 1968) to win multiple singles Grand Slam titles at age 21 or younger, according to ESPN Research.

Gauff is also the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

As Gauff walked off the court, she was congratulated by legendary film director Spike Lee.

"Get it sista!" Lee said to Gauff from the stands.

Lee wasn't the only star to react to Gauff's win. Here are more athletes who took to social media to congratulate the American on her second major trophy.

Sports world is showing off lately!!



What a great final @rolandgarros — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 7, 2025

Coco when she saw her family in the crowd after winning the French Open 🫶



📸 Julian Finney/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/3tbksUiw5c — espnW (@espnW) June 7, 2025

Congratulations to @CocoGauff on her second Grand Slam women's singles title, and her first singles title at #RolandGarros!



Outstanding! https://t.co/97vK51oJtA — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 7, 2025

Call her two-time Grand Slam Champion Coco Gauff! pic.twitter.com/2D1OHAg4eJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 7, 2025

. @CocoGauff takes the 🇫🇷. congrats on 2nd major and 1st on clay. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) June 7, 2025