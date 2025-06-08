        <
          Rafa Nadal tops reactions to Carlos Alcaraz winning French Open

          Carlos Alcaraz holds the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy following his victory over Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
          • ESPN staffJun 8, 2025, 07:31 PM

          Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open men's title, defeating Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) in an epic final on Sunday.

          The five-hour and 29-minute match is the second-longest men's major final by time behind the 2012 Australian Open between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, according to ESPN Research.

          The remarkable victory gives Alcaraz his fifth career grand slam title. At 22 years and 34 days old, he is the third-youngest man to win five majors in the Open Era.

          Prior to Sunday, he was 0-8 at majors when dropping the first two sets, while Sinner had won 39 straight matches at majors after winning the first two sets. Alcaraz saved three match points in the fourth set, becoming just the third man in the Open Era to win a major title after saving at least three match points.

          Congratulations poured in for Alcaraz after a classic.