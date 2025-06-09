Queen's Club 2025: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter win opening doubles clash

Emma Raducanu reflects on her clay court season after her loss to Iga Swiatek at the French Open. (0:35)

Raducanu admits she has 'a long way to go' after French Open exit (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter won their opening doubles match at the Queen's Club Championships on Monday.

The British pair fought to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over China's Xinyu Jiang and Taiwan's Fang-Hsien Wu.

Their win could set up an all-British clash in the next round should Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal make it past Erin Routliffe and Lyudmyla Kichenok on Tuesday.

When asked whether they planned to team up again in future, Raducanu told a postmatch news conference: "We're just going to keep trying to do as best as we can this week and take it from there."

Boulter had other ideas, though.

"Scrap what she said, we're going for the Wimbledon title," she said jokingly.