Queen's Club 2025: Sonay Kartal wins in 1st round as women return

Open Extended Reactions

British No. 3 Sonay Kartal earned a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Daria Kasatkina in the Queen's Club Championships first round as women tennis returned to the event for the first time since 1973.

Katal's victory is the biggest of her young career, downing the world No. 16 to reach the second round. The 23-year-old will face the winner of Amanda Anisimova and Jodie Burrage, who is teaming up with Kartal for the women's doubles event.

"The nerves hit me a little but to be able to play on this court with you guys cheering me on it was a super special moment," Kartal said. "The last few months I've played bigger tournaments so I'm handling the bigger occasions better.

Sonay Kartal got off to a winning start at the Queen's Club this week. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"But I'm going at my own pace in this crazy sport."

Monday's play marked the return of women's tennis to the Queen's Club, which hasn't crowned a women's champion since Olga Morozova in 1973.

Earlier on Monday, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter paired up in the women's doubles event and won their opening match in straight sets.

- Raducanu, Boulter win Queen's Club doubles opener

- Raducanu 'wary' when she goes out after Dubai stalker ordeal