Emma Raducanu sealed her spot in the second round of the tournament in style. Getty

Emma Raducanu breezed into the second round of the Queen's Club Championships with a straight-sets win over Spain's Cristina Busca on Tuesday.

Women's tennis has returned to Queen's for the first time since 1973 and Raducanu's singles debut in the tournament saw her beat Busca 6-1, 6-2.

Raducanu was in control from the get-go and wrapped up the first set in 24 mintues before winning the second in similarly comfortbale fashion. She signed a camera lense with "home turf" after wrapping up the match.

British No. 1 Katie Boulter also sealed her place in the second round after beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-4.

After losing the first set on a tiebreak, Tomljanovic stormed back to win the second set 6-1 and set up a decider.

Katie Boulter outlasted Ajla Tomjlanovic to enter the second round. Getty

Both players struggled to hold serve in the third set with Boulter eventually claiming the match after breaking the Australian's serve four times.

Boulter is also competing in the doubles event along with Raducanu, and they confirmed their spot in the second round of the event with a 6-4, 6-2 win over China's Xinyu Jiang and Taiwan's Fang-Hsien Wu on Monday.

However, the other all-Brit doubles duo of Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal were beaten in straight sets by Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe.

Elsewhere, Heather Watson beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-3 to enter the second round.