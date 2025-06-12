Queen's Club 2025: Katie Boulter out, loses British No. 1 spot

All England Lawn Tennis Club chair Deborah Jevans reveals an increase in prize money throughout the rounds at Wimbledon. (1:58)

Katie Boulter was dumped out of the Queen's Club women's singles event at the round-of-16 stage on Thursday, meaning she will now slip behind Emma Raducanu in the British tennis rankings.

Boulter suffered a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Russia's Diana Shnaider at Queen's, a day after exiting the women's doubles event, which she played alongside Raducanu.

She had held the British No. 1 spot for two years.

Shnaider asked the crowd to show forgiveness for knocking out one of the home favourites.

Raducanu plays later on Thursday against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova, while fellow Brit Heather Watson was beaten in straight sets by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

"I definitely want to first apologise to the crowd," she said on-court.

"I mean, Katie is such a lovely person, I love her with all my heart, so to play her and beat her in front of a home crowd I feel so sorry, but I hope you're not going to hate me too much and come support me tomorrow."

