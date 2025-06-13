Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu's quarterfinal defeat to Zheng Qinwen at the Queen's Club Championship means there are no Brits left at the tournament going into the final weekend.

The 22-year-old became British No. 1 by booking a place in the quarterfinal but she was no match for the Olympic champion Zheng, who won 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.

In an entertaining battle at the Andy Murray Arena, Zheng showed she could be a worthy contender heading into Wimbledon as she marched into her first semi-final on grass when she converted her fourth match point.

Zheng has won singles titles on clay and hardcourts but she is still adapting to grass, with the 22-year-old showing a marked improvement in her match with Raducanu after she changed her shoes midway through a game when the Briton was serving.

Emma Raducanu lost in straight sets in the quarterfinals at Queen's on Friday. Getty

"I want to apologise for my shoes. I didn't want to fall two times, but I just don't know how to run on grass," Zheng said sheepishly.

"I still don't know when I have to change the grass shoes. I think right now is the time, so it's the new shoes. I feel much better to run.

"It was a really difficult match for me, especially [because] she has got more experience than me on the grass court. I'm just really happy to get into the semi-final for the first time on grass."

Zheng and Raducanu were neck-and-neck in the opening set until the Chinese world number five finally broke serve to go 4-2 up.

The home crowd largely favoured Raducanu but Zheng did not waver and she claimed the opening set despite a fall on set point.

Raducanu took a medical timeout for a back issue before the second set and that swung the momentum the Briton's way as she secured a double break to go 3-0 up.

But Zheng quickly recovered and levelled the set, before going 5-4 up with an overhead smash that kissed the line, with the crowd gasping as one when they watched a replay of the point.

Serving to stay in the match, Raducanu produced a double fault to give Zheng three match points which she saved before the top seed prevailed.

