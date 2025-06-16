Queen's Club 2025: Dan Evans downs Frances Tiafoe in straight sets

All England Lawn Tennis Club chair Deborah Jevans reveals an increase in prize money throughout the rounds at Wimbledon. (1:58)

Britain's Dan Evans beat American Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the first round at the Queen's men's singles championship on Monday.

Evans kicked off the opening day of men's action at Queens, with his 7-5, 6-2 win earning him a matchup with either France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or American Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

"Thank you to the crowd. It's always amazing to play here. I was lucky I got the wildcard to come out here," Evans said in his on-court interview.

Dan Evans was surprised to hear Frances Tiafoe was in the ATP Top 20. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"I didn't know he [France Tiafoe] was top 20, I knew he was very good. I'm happy to play some good tennis because it has been few and far between.

"Days like this are why I've been carrying on playing.

"I've been preparing really well and focusing on what I needed to today. It has been a long year so far, I've been playing the lower tournaments but this is why I'm hanging around to try and get some wins on the grass."