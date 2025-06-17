Katie Boulter reveals 'disgusting' online abuse, death threats

British tennis player Katie Boulter has shared details of the "disgusting" abuse and death threats she and her family have received.

Speaking to the BBC, the 28-year old provided screenshots of the messages, one of which read "Hope you get cancer." Another contained a death threat, "candles and a coffin for your entire family."

"Go to hell, I lost money my mother sent me," another message received by Boulter read.

"It becomes more apparent every single time you go on your phone," Boulter told the BBC. "I think it just kind of shows how vulnerable we are, you really don't know if this person is on site, if they're nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that."

Katie Boulter opened up about the level of online abuse she has received Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

The message that contained a death threat was sent to Boulter while she was playing her French Open first-round match against Carole Monnet, which she went on to win.

"As far as death threats, it's just not something you want to be reading straight after an emotional loss. A lot of the time you get it after you win as well." Boulter said.

The British No.2 also spoke of the explicit messages she received and her concern for younger players.

"I've had quite a few of those sorts of things, [explicit images] that's also a larger problem. Youngsters really shouldn't be seeing things like that or being sent things like that." Boulter added.

Boulter begins the defence of her Nottingham Open title on Tuesday as she takes on New Zealand's Lulu Sun at the round-of-32-stage.

