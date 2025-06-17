Jack Draper, Katie Boulter raise British hopes with routine wins

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper is hoping to make a deep run at Wimbledon having not previously made it past the second round. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Draper bounced back from his disappointment at the French Open with an impressive 6-1, 6-3 victory over Jenson Brooksby at the Queen's Club on Tuesday.

The British No. 1 had been expected to challenge for what would have been a maiden Grand Slam success in Paris, but was defeated by an inspired Alexander Bublik in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Draper had come back a 4-1 first-round deficit to beat Brooksby during his Indian Wells triumph in March, but he outclassed the No. 149-ranked American, dropping just four games during an accomplished performance in west London.

The 23-year-old took control of proceedings with a break of serve in the seventh game before racing victory after a short break in play at the start of the second set due to a medical issue in the crowd.

Asked post-match about playing in the UK, Draper said: "[It] feels amazing, no place I'd rather be. We travel the world playing tennis, never get to come home or spend much time with my family but to be on this court in front of you guys, my people, my family, thank you.

"It's tricky coming onto the grass after clay, to adapt, I'm hitting the ball a bit late not on time. The more matches and time I have on practice courts I'll get better and better and it's definitely a surface I really enjoy playing on and obviously a win helped as well.

"So proud, obviously coming back here a year later is a testament to the hard work from me and my team and all the people who have supported me to be a better player and person. I'm excited to see how I can get on this week I feel excited I feel ready and I want to do my best."

Draper will face Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the round of 16.

Boulter's Nottingham Open run continues

Katie Boulter has not tasted defeat in Nottingham since 2022. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter began her quest for a third consecutive Nottingham Open title with a routine 6-2, 6-2 win over world No. 44 Lulu Sun on Tuesday.

Boulter, who shared the online abuse she has been subjected to during her professional career in an interview published on Tuesday morning, has won 11 consecutive matches at the tournament.

Sun turned heads when she knocked Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon in the fourth round last year, but Boulter cruised to victory with a dominant display on centre court.

She will face Sonay Kartal in an all-British second-round affair.

"I've played enough of them now," said Boulter when asked about the looming clash against Kartal.

"It's just another match for me. I have so much respect for Sonay, she's an incredible tennis player. I've always said to her she's going to pass my ranking.

"I know how good she can be and dangerous. We actually played a really close match on grass quite a few years ago so I know it's going to be an absolute battle."

Wins for Kartal, Jones and Xu

Kartal progressed at Nottingham thanks to an eye-catching victory of her own against France's Leolia Jeanjean, while Francesca Jones beat compatriot Harriet Dart 7-5, 6-4 to set up a meeting with seventh-seed Linda Nosková.

There was also a win for 17-year-old Mingge Xu who overcame Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-3 on Court No. 1.