LONDON -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has received a wild card to the women's singles draw after being ranked too low for direct entry, organizers said Wednesday.

The Czech player, winner at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, began her comeback from a 17-month maternity break in February.

The 35-year-old, a former world No. 2, is currently 572nd in the WTA rankings. She lost in the first round of a WTA 500 event on grass at Queen's Club earlier this month.

Kvitova was the only non-British player on the initial list of wild cards, which includes former British men's No. 1 Dan Evans.