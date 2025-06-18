Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper sealed his spot in the quarterfinals with a comeback win, Getty

Jack Draper prevailed in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (7) in the round of 16 at Queen's on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old underlined his credentials as British No. 1 after a defiant performance in west London, coming back from a set down to seal his place in the quarterfinal.

Draper was knocked out in the quarterfinal at Queen's last year and he'll be looking to go one better this time, when he takes on either Brit compatriot Dan Evans or Brandon Nakashima. A win there will see him seeded fourth at Wimbledon.

"There's days where I need that extra support, today was one of them. Tough match and credit to Alexei [Popyrin] it was a bit up and down but you guys helped me through that so thank you," Draper told BBC post-match.

"I think he's gone to the beer tent but my grandad is here! My family and friends are here and I love being at home and playing in front of them so it's an emotional moment for me honestly."

It was a windy affair at Andy Murray Arena, with a spectator's hat flying into Popyrin and bits of felt from the barriers making their way onto the court. But, the contest in the middle was heated with two players exchanging sets before a high-octane decider.

Popyrin rescued two match points as he served at 4-5 before forcing it into a tiebreaker, where he led 4-2. But Draper dug deep and went on to win five of the next six points.