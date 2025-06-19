Queen's 2025: Jacob Fearnley into first-ever ATP quarterfinal

Open Extended Reactions

Jacob Fearnley has reached the first ATP quarterfinal of his career. Getty

Britian's Jacob Fearnley sealed his spot in the quarterfinal of the Queen's Championship after a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over France's Corentin Moutet on Thursday.

The win means Fearnley will be playing the first-ever ATP tournament quarterfinal of his career and marks the latest step in the 23-year-old's upward trajectory in recent months. He won a match at the French Open this year for the first time, and also broke into the Top 50.

"I'm very happy to be in my first quarterfinal, it's even better to do it here in the UK. It's really special for me, I've dreamed of these moments since I was a young boy. To do it here in front of this crowd and on this court is unbelievable," Fearnley told BBC post-match.

"I tried to stick to my game plan and be aggressive. I did that better in the third set and the result speaks for itself.

"It's really special to have everyone here and watch me play on this stage."

Fearnley broke Moutet early in the first match on his way to comfortably winning the first set. The Frenchman bounced back to win the second and setup a fiery third set, in which he began to loose his cool.

Moutet received a time violation for fighting with the umpire and also hit a ball into the stands after being broken by Fearnley. The Brit No. 2 remained unfazed by Moutet's histrionics and wrapped up the match to seal a quarterfinal spot.