Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper reached the semifinals at Queen's for the first time in his career. Getty

Jack Draper reached the semifinals at Queen's for the first time in his career after a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 4-6 win over United States' Brandon Nakashima.

The win sees Draper rise to No. 4 in the world ranking and means he will have a top four seeding at Wimbledon.

"The support I've received this week has been amazing. I am used to battling on the grass but to be in the semi-final here is something I've wanted since I was a kid, so it means everything to me," Draper told BBC post-match.

"I think at times I've not played some great tennis and in those moments I've just tried to believe in myself and I think that is where the confidence has come from."

The British No. 1 will face Jiri Lehecka in the semfinals tomorrow.

Jacob Fearnley knocked out in quarterfinals