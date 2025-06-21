Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper had to swap his racket after smashing it against an advertising hoarding. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jack Draper's Queen's campaign came to an end on Saturday as he was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in a tightly contested semifinal clash with world No. 30 Jiri Lehecka in west London.

Draper, who smashed and broke his racket against a digital advertising hoarding that surrounded the court in the final stages of the contest, had been hoping to underline his grass-court credentials ahead of Wimbledon, but the Brit could not find a way past his opponent.

Lehecka, 23, was impressive from the off as he broke Draper in the opening game before taking the opening set thanks in large part to his fearsome serve.

Draper, also 23, recovered from failing to take advantage of four break points in the fourth game of the second set to eventually take things to a decider.

A riveting third set went with the serve before Lehecka earned the crucial break to move 6-5 ahead. Lehecka's looming victory caused Draper's frustrations to boil over as he broke the frame of his racket before pulling a new one from his bag.

The new racket failed to spark a remarkable late fightback, however, as Lehecka served out the match to book his spot in Sunday's final. He will face either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Roberto Bautista Agut in Sunday's final.

Asked for his thoughts on reaching the final, Lehecka told the BBC: "It means a lot. You don't meet a player like Jack every day; he's an amazing competitor."