Norway's Casper Ruud has pulled out of Wimbledon as he is still struggling to recover from a knee injury, his management told local media on Saturday.

The world No. 16 and two-time French Open finalist suffered a shocking second-round exit at the clay-court major last month, losing to unseeded Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Afterward he said he had been struggling with a knee injury for some time and he has not been in action on the men's tour since, withdrawing from the grass-court event in Mallorca.

"He's back on the court, and things are going well, but it looks like playing best-of-five sets is unfortunately a bit too soon. Gstaad will be next for Casper now," manager Tina Falster told NTB.

Ruud's best showing at Wimbledon is three second-round appearances.

Wimbledon starts on June 30, while the Swiss Open in Gstaad begins on July 14.