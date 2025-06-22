Open Extended Reactions

American McCartney Kessler secured her third career title Sunday, defeating Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 7-5 in a rain-interrupted Nottingham Open final.

Kessler, who recorded her first main-draw tour-level win on grass earlier this month at Queen's, dominated the match from the outset and sealed the victory in 1 hour, 34 minutes.

"I'm super excited to have another title. I've gotten to another final, another great week of tennis for me," Kessler said. "I want to start by congratulating Dayana on a good week as well. She's a really tough competitor. We've had three really competitive matches, so congrats on a good week."

The 25-year-old American outperformed Yastremska on serve in the first set, winning 17 of her 25 service points compared to the Ukrainian's 19 from 35 first serves.

The second set went to 3-3 before Kessler fought off a spirited challenge from Yastremska to close out the victory.

Yastremska, the first Ukrainian player to reach a WTA Tour final on grass in 17 years, was playing her second final of the year but fell short of clinching her first WTA title since 2019.