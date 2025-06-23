Open Extended Reactions

Bad blood spilled over in Bad Homburg on Sunday when Greece's Maria Sakkari and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva were involved in a centre court confrontation after their first-round match.

Sakkari emerged with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) victory in the Wimbledon tune-up event in Germany, but appeared less than pleased with Putintseva's handshake at the net.

"When you shake hands with someone, look them in the eyes," Sakkari said in comments picked up by the court microphone.

Putintseva responded with an exaggerated curtsy, with Sakkari then telling Putintseva: "Just be like a human being."

The duo continued to exchange barbs as Putintseva left for the locker room.

Sakkari told an on-court interviewer there was no love lost between the pair.

"I don't think she's going to invite me for dinner for the rest of our lives, but I don't care," Sakkari said. "I have very good friends and I'll go to dinner with them. Let me leave it here, and just say that I have respect for her as a player, but that's it."

Sakkari will next meet either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Belinda Bencic in the second round.

Wimbledon begins on June 30.