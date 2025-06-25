Eastbourne Open: Emma Raducanu out after thrilling third-round battle

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Eastbourne Open after a thrilling round-of-16 loss to Australian Maya Joint.

Joint came out on top 6-4, 1-6, 6-7 (4-7) after a contest in which momentum swung multiple times throughout.

A topsy-turvy match went to a third set tie-break which 19-year old Joint won to secure herself another WTA quarterfinal.

Emma Raducanu will move onto Wimbledon off the back of a gruelling tie-break defeat to Maya Joint. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Raducanu started brightly off the back of her come from behind win on Tuesday, taking the first set 6-4.

But in the second, the Brit was blown away by Joint's backhand as the Australian regained composure to take the match to a third.

The British No.1 sat dejected in her chair during the third set changeover but more than played her part in a fascinating final battle.

Joint led 5-2 before Raducanu roared back into contention to force a tiebreak. However, another comeback was not to be for Raducanu, with Joint winning in just her second competitive match on grass.

"Today was really tough there were lots of up and downs and momentum switches. I'm really glad I was able to tough it out at the end," Joint said.

"You guys [the crowd] made this match so fun to play the atmosphere was amazing.