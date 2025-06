Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu will face 17-year-old British wild card Mingge Xu in the women's singles first round at this year's Wimbledon Championships, while compatriots Katie Boulter and Jack Draper also learned their paths to the final.

Boulter, British women's No. 2, was handed a tough opener, facing eighth seed Paula Badosa, while Draper faces Argentine Sebastian Baez.