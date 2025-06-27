Wimbledon 2025: Katie Boulter's tough draw, path to final

World No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka take part in an accuracy training drill ahead of Wimbledon. (0:35)

It's been a challenging 2025 for Katie Boulter, who is looking to re-establish her credentials at Wimbledon this year.

The 28-year-old hasn't made it beyond the second round at any WTA Tour event this year and suffered early exits in the Australian Open and French Open.

Her round-of-16-defeat at this year's Queen's Club saw her lose her ranking as British No. 1 to Emma Raducanu after two years at the top spot.

Still, Boulter will be hoping that a deep run at Wimbledon can kickstart her season.

Boulter's first-round match

The unseeded Brit has been handed a tough first-round match, drawing world No. 9 Paula Badosa.

While the Spaniard is the overwhelming favourite, Boulter will take encouragement from their previous (and only) meeting at last year's French Open where she took the first set and was 4-2 up in the second before Badosa stormed back to avoid an upset.

If Boulter does overcome Badosa, it won't get much easier for her as she could end up facing last year's semifinalist Donna Vekić in the third round.

How to Watch

Katie Boulter has a difficult task on her hands to make it into the second round at Wimbledon. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

The match will be broadcast live on BBC. ESPN will also be providing a live blog, as well as news and feature coverage.

Boulter's form entering 2025

Boulter has struggled for momentum this year. She began 2025 with a mixed doubles title at the United Cup as well as a run to the quarterfinals in the single's event where she was beaten by Iga Świątek in three sets.

She was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open and a subsequent foot injury saw her miss ATP 1000 events in Doha and Dubai.

However, made an encouraging return in the clay court season, achieving her first WTA-level clay win in the Madrid Open first round before lifting the Trophée Clarins. It didn't last, though, as she endured a difficult French Open and suffered a heavy second-round defeat to Madison Keys.

The 28-year-old's start to the grass court season has been middling. A second-round exit at Queen's saw her lose her British No. 1 crown to Raducanu, who she played alongside in the doubles event where they were knocked out in the round of 16.

Boulter breezed into the quaterfinals of the Nottingham Open -- a tournament she won last year -- but was knocked out by McCartney Kessler.

