Wimbledon is bracing for its hottest start ever with London facing a heat wave that is forecast to peak as play begins Monday.

The All England Club released a statement saying it is ready to deal with temperatures that could reach the mid-90s over the first two days of the Grand Slam.

"Adverse weather is a key consideration in our planning for The Championships, and we are prepared for the predicted hot weather, with comprehensive plans in place for guests, players, staff and the BBGs," the club said.

The previous record temperature for the start of the grass-court major was set in 2001 at 85 degrees. Monday's expected blast of heat could even surpass the tournament record of 96.3 degrees set in 2015. On-court temperatures were significantly higher than that, with a ball boy collapsing and Bernard Tomic needing treatment after getting dizzy in the heat.

Wimbledon's heat rule will likely come into effect, allowing a 10-minute break in play when the wet-bulb globe temperature is at or above 30.1 degrees Celsius (86.2 degrees Fahrenheit). The WBGT, which will be taken before the start of play and then at 2 and 5 p.m. local time, takes various factors into account including ambient temperature, humidity, wind and sun angle.

The rule would apply after the second set of best-of-three matches and after the third set of best-of-five matches. Player would be allowed to leave the court during the break but not to receive coaching or medical treatment.

While elite players are likely to cope with the expected heat, Wimbledon organizers are taking precautions to protect the general public and staff, including ball boys and girls.

More free water refill stations will be provided around the grounds, and real-time weather alerts will be announced on big screens and via the tournament website. Staff shifts will be adjusted to mitigate the heat while "shade-mapping" will help people get away from the sun.

After extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop below 80 degrees for the rest of the week with some rain showers likely.

Reuters contributed to this report.