Poland's Hubert Hurkacz has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover from surgery, the former world No. 6 said Friday.

Hurkacz has not played since he withdrew from the Libema Open earlier this month due to a lower back injury, with the tournament's fifth seed forced to take two medical timeouts in a first-round victory before he withdrew.

Hurkacz also underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee after retiring from his second-round match at Wimbledon last year, where he was the seventh seed, forcing him to skip the Olympics as well.

"Together with my team, I've made the decision to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon," Hurkacz said in a statement.

"During preparations, my body reacted -- synovial membrane irritation -- which is part of the recovery process from my surgery. It needs rest and treatment, and I need to listen to my body."

The Wimbledon draw was earlier Friday. Hurkacz was to play Briton Billy Harris in the first round of the grass-court Grand Slam, which begins Monday.