Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala came agonizingly close to making history as the first Filipina to capture a WTA Tour title, falling to Australia's Maya Joint in a nail-biting final of the 2025 Eastbourne Open, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (10-12).

The 20-year-old Eala battled toe-to-toe for two hours and 26 minutes in a classic match between two rising stars of women's tennis.

Joint opened the match with sharp focus, storming to a 3-0 lead and seemingly in control of the baseline exchanges. Eala dug deep and broke serve in the ninth game to narrow the gap to 5-4, but the Australian held steady and secured the opening set with a timely counter break.

The second set was a different story for Eala. She found her range with punishing forehands and a more consistent serve, breaking Joint three times en route to a dominant 6-1 set win. Eala played with growing confidence, while unforced errors frustrated the Australian.

Momentum appeared to be on Eala's side as she surged ahead 2-0 in the deciding set and nearly made it 3-0. However, Joint responded with a spirited four-game run, flipping the script to take a 4-2 lead. Eala fought back in the eighth game to level things at 4-all, and both players held serve to set up a dramatic tiebreaker.

In the final act, the tension reached fever pitch. Eala held four match points in the extended breaker, but Joint stayed composed under pressure, saving them all with bold shot-making. Eventually, it was the Australian who sealed the title, 12-10 in the breaker, after a breathtaking exchange that highlighted the poise and promise of both competitors.

Despite the heartbreak for Eala, her historic run marks the first time a Filipina player has reached a WTA final. From the qualifiers to the championship match, she showcased the poise, power and potential that has long been anticipated.

Eala now turns her attention to Wimbledon, where she is set to face reigning champion and world No. 17 Barbora Krejcikova in what will be the Filipina's second career Grand Slam main draw appearance. Her breakthrough in Eastbourne may not have ended with a trophy, but it may mark the beginning of Eala's rise on grass -- and on the WTA Tour.