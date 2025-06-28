Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Novak Djokovic offered some lighthearted advice to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon on Saturday after gatecrashing the Belarusian's news conference.

Djokovic and Sabalenka spent some time practicing together at the All England Club this week ahead of the start of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, then playfully interrupted the end of Sabalenka's news conference on Saturday by telling her to hurry up so he could take over the podium.

Sabalenka then took on the role of interviewer as reporters had been asking her about their session on court.

"What did you think about hitting with me?" the three-time major winner asked Djokovic. "How do you see my level? Am I good?"

Djokovic, who holds a total of 24 Grand Slams, was quick with a quip.

"I think you have the potential. You're like a really talented player," he said, before offering a criticism of Sabalenka -- who is known as one of the biggest hitters on the women's circuit.

"Can I be honest? You're lacking intensity on the court," Djokovic said, drawing laughter. "You don't have enough intensity. It's too flat. You've got to lighten up a little bit and put some power into it."

Djokovic has experience with this kind of hijinks. Back at the All England Club in 2011, it was the then-second ranked Serb at the podium when then-No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki crashed his news conference and peppered him with questions.

Djokovic went on to win his first Wimbledon title, while Wozniacki lost in the fourth round.

Djokovic opens his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title on Tuesday when he plays Alexandre Muller of France. Sabalenka plays Carson Branstine on Monday.