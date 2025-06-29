"She's going to be the boos" was Carlos Alcaraz's response to questions on his upcoming partnership with Emma Raducanu at the US Open. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

With Wimbledon beginning Monday, Carlos Alcaraz' 2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam Rookie Card, signed on-card and numbered 1-of-1, sold for $237,907 via Goldin Auctions late Saturday night.

It's the most paid for a men's tennis card. The previous record belonged to an Alcaraz 1-of-1 2024 Topps Royalty Racket Knob Autograph Relic Card -- also signed on-card, with an inscription noting his Indian Wells title last year -- that sold for $222,000 just one day earlier.

Carlos Alcaraz' 2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam Rookie Card sold for $237,907, the most ever paid for a men's tennis card. Courtesy of Goldin Auctions

The record paid for a tennis card still belongs to a 2003 NetPro Serena Williams rookie patch autograph card that sold for $266,400 at Goldin Auctions in 2022.

Alcaraz, 22, will be going for his third Wimbledon title when he opens the tournament against Italian Fabio Fognini in the first round on Centre Court.