Wimbledon 2025: Oliver Tarvet wins 1st round, to forfeit £99k prize money

British amateur Oliver Tarvet will forgo the majority of his £99,000 ($135k) prize money for reaching the second round of Wimbledon's men's singles championship.

World No. 733 Tarvet earned a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 straight-sets win over Leandro Riedi in his opening round on Monday, booking a dream clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the second round -- should the Spaniard win his opening match against Fabio Fognini later on Monday.

Tarvet, who plays college tennis for the University of San Diego and had to qualify for the championships, can keep only £7,290 ($10,000) in profit each year.