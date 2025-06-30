Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu battles past Mingge Xu

The story of British amateur and University of San Diego tennis player Oliver Tarvet, who has booked his spot in the second round at Wimbledon. (1:06)

Emma Raducanu got off to a winning start at Wimbledon on Monday, earning a straight-sets 6-3, 6-3 win over 17-year-old British wild card Mingge Xu.

Raducanu dominated the opening set, although she was made to work in the next as Xu, who is world No. 318, twice broke her serve.

Raducanu has twice made it as far as the round of 16 at Wimbledon -- first on her debut in 2021 and again last year -- but she may do well to equal that achievement after she was handed a tough draw.

She will face 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the next round, with a potential clash against No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka waiting in the third round.

"I'm super pleased to have come through that match," Raducanu said. "It's so difficult playing another Brit first round. When the draw came out, I can't say I was loving it."

Still, history is on Raducanu's side in the next round at least. She defeated Vondrousova in the second round in 2021 in what was the biggest win of her career at the time.

