Wimbledon 2025: Katie Boulter advances after edging Paula Badosa

Katie Boulter came through a rollercoaster match to claim a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win over Paula Badosa at Wimbledon on Monday and earn a spot in the second round.

Boulter's win capped a successful day for British tennis that also saw Raducanu progress unscathed, as well as a surprise victory for underdog Oliver Tarvet.

Boulter was impressive in the opening set as she raced to a 5-1 lead before taking it 6-2. The following set saw a change in fortunes, with Badosa rallying, and Boulter looked to be faultering in the deciding set as the Spaniard broke her in the first game.

However, Boulter broke her back immediately after and went on to close out the victory.

