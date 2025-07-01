Alex Eala falters after strong start, loses in Wimbledon debut

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala's long-awaited Grand Slam main draw win will have to wait.

The 20-year-old Filipina, ranked No. 56 in the world, showed early promise but ultimately bowed out to 2024 Wimbledon Open champion and world No. 16 Barbora Krejčíková, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6, in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Open. It marked a second straight first-round Grand Slam exit for Eala, who also lost at Roland Garros earlier this year against Emiliana Arango of Columbia.

Coming in with momentum from a strong grass-court performance in the Eastbourne Open, Eala looked sharp and fearless early. After conceding an early break in the third game, she stormed back with four straight games - highlighted by two breaks of serve - to take a commanding 5-2 lead. Krejčíková, who struggled with five double faults in the set, managed to hold a gritty eighth game, but Eala stayed composed and served it out to take the opener, stunning the Centre Court crowd.

But the second set saw a dramatic swing in momentum. Krejčíková rediscovered the lethal form that once made her a top-10 player, racing to a 5-0 lead with her tremendous groundstrokes and first-serve precision finally clicking. Eala managed to earn a break and momentarily threatened a rally, but the Czech responded with a break of her own to level the match at one set apiece.

In the third, fatigue and errors began to take a toll on Eala. Krejčíková broke early and dominated the remainder of the set, sealing the victory in a grueling two hours and 10 minutes match. Despite the loss, Eala's first-set effort drew praise, showing she can go toe-to-toe with the sport's elite when at her best.

While her search for a Grand Slam main draw victory continues, Eala's rise remains a source of pride and excitement for Filipino fans as she continues to make Philippines tennis history.