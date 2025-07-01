After dropping the first two sets, Taylor Fritz rallies to win the fifth set 6-4 against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and advance to the second round at Wimbledon. (0:43)

WIMBLEDON, England -- After dealing with his opponent's 153 mph serve -- the fastest in Wimbledon history -- and an overnight postponement, American Taylor Fritz returned Tuesday to win the fifth set and finish off a 6-7 (6), 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-4 first-round win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Not only did Fritz, the 2024 US Open runner-up, need to turn things around after dropping the opening two sets, but he was two points from defeat on a half-dozen occasions in the fourth-set tiebreaker Monday night.

"A really crazy match," the No. 5-seeded Fritz said Tuesday after wrapping up the victory at No. 1 Court. "I thought it was about to be all over last night in the fourth-set tiebreaker. But he came back on me in the first two tiebreakers, so I thought maybe I had one in me. I'm super happy to get through it."

After Fritz forced the fifth set Monday at about 10:15 p.m., the match was suspended because there is a curfew at the All England Club that halts play at 11 p.m., and officials were concerned about finishing by that time.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

It was clear Fritz preferred to continue, but it wasn't up to him.

"I mean, it's obviously not ideal," the 27-year-old Californian said Tuesday. "I felt like if we weren't going to have time to finish the fifth set, then absolutely I think it makes sense not to play the fifth set. But we were having sets about as long as you can possibly play sets, and they were still in the time frame that we had last night to play the fifth.

"I obviously wanted to play it, but either way, I felt confident coming back today (and) getting it done, as well."

As it turned out, he needed only 35 minutes Tuesday to get the job done in a contest that featured 66 total aces -- 37 by Mpetshi Perricard, 29 by Fritz.

On the third point of the match Monday, Mpetshi Perricard -- a 6-foot-8 Frenchman who is 21 -- smacked a serve at 153 mph, eclipsing the old tournament best of 148 mph by Taylor Dent in 2010.

Fritz lost in the first round at the French Open last month, but he is far more comfortable on slick, speedy grass courts, which reward the power on his big serve and forehand. He reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022 and last year, and he is coming off his fourth Eastbourne Open title on the surface last week.

"This is a huge, huge week for me, with the recent results on grass. So I was thinking about that in this match," he said. "It put a lot of pressure on me, because I really didn't want to go out in the first round."

In other matches Tuesday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner got his Wimbledon campaign off to an ideal start by beating Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 in an all-Italian matchup.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, is in search of his first Wimbledon title. He was a semifinalist at the All England Club in 2023.

"First matches are never easy, so I'm very happy about my performance," he said in his on-court interview. "It's a new tournament, new chances, new challenges. You have one opponent at a time."

Sinner will play Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.