Wimbledon 2025: Impressive Draper progresses as Baez retires injured

A confident-looking Jack Draper moved into the second round at Wimbledon after his opponent, Sebastian Baez, retired with an injury while facing a likely defeat on Tuesday.

The world No. 4's physicality looked to be proving too much for the Argentine to handle, with Draper leading 6-2, 6-2, 2-1, before Baez succumbed to an injury he suffered at the beginning of the second set.

Draper, who has never progressed past the second round at his home Grand Slam, got off to the perfect start as he broke Baez in the first game of the match amid intense summer heat in southwest London.

Jack Draper is looking to win the first major of his career. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

He took full control with another break in the fifth game, racing into a set lead after little more than 20 minutes of play on No. 1 Court.

There was concern when Baez slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while trying to change direction at the start of the second set, but the Argentine felt able to continue after taking a few moments to compose himself.

But with Draper cruising along with a 3-1 lead, Baez received treatment on his right knee during a five-minute break before being cleared to continue.

The short stoppage had no effect on Draper's focus as he claimed the second set. But with Draper again breaking Baez at the beginning of the third, Baez called time on the contest after one hour and 14 minutes.

Draper will play former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in the second round.

Evans gets winning feeling

Dan Evans celebrated wildly after securing his place in the second round. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Earlier on Tuesday, former British No. 1 Dan Evans earned his first victory at Wimbledon in four years as he got the better of compatriot Jay Clarke.

Evans' 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win sets up a likely second-round clash with Novak Djokovic, should the Serb beat Alexandre Muller.

The 35-year-old, now ranked No. 170, needed a wildcard to play in SW19 but showed good form in outclassing Clarke inside two hours and 14 minutes on Court 12.

Evans' delight was clear to see as he celebrated on the court after securing the win.

"It was amazing," Evans told the BBC. "Really unfortunate to have to play Jay, two lads from the Midlands, I've known him since he was really small. I'm just delighted to come through it."

Watson, Burrage fall at first hurdle

Heather Watson was knocked out of Wimbledon on Tuesday. Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Heather Watson saw her Wimbledon campaign end in the opening round as she fell to Denmark's Clara Tauson.

Watson raised hopes that she might join the seven Brits who progressed on Monday as she took the opening set against the 23rd seed, but Tauson battled back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jodie Burrage was also knocked out after suffering a 6-3, 6-1 loss at the ands of American Caty McNally.

Johannus Monday was unable to pull off what would have been a shock win against world No. 13 Tommy Paul as he succumbed to a straight-sets defeat. George Loffhagen was beaten by Pedro Martinez on Court 16.