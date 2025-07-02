Open Extended Reactions

Following a day of upsets that saw two American women's top-10 seeds go down, No. 6 Madison Keys moved into the third round at Wimbledon with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory over Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.

"I knew that I wanted to get the momentum as early as I could and try to keep it," Keys said in an on-court interview. "I knew that she could play really great tennis, so just wanted to get a lead and then run with it."

In the opening round and amid scorching heat, Keys had to battle past Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5, her fifth major win this season that went past 5-all in the third set, an Open Era record for a single year.

She had an easier time of it Wednesday, firing off 19 winners and wrapping up the second-round match in 75 minutes.

"I definitely felt a little bit more comfortable today -- it's the cloudy, rainy England that we know and love, so that helped a lot ... felt a little bit more normal out here today," Keys said with a laugh.

Keys' 52-18 (.742 win pct) tour-level record on grass is the third highest among active women (minimum 15 matches), after Venus Williams (98-26, .790 win pct) and Petra Kvitova (74-25, .747 win pct).

In other women's singles results Wednesday, Britain's Sonay Kartal defeated Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-2 to reach the third round.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.