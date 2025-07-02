Wimbledon 2025: Cam Norrie beats Frances Tiafoe in tough battle

Novak Djokovic looks ahead to his second round clash with Dan Evans at Wimbledon. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Cam Norrie reached the third round at Wimbledon after a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over 12th-seed Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday.

Court One might lack the aura of the All England Club's historic Centre Court, but Norrie loves it, having won three matches there during his semifinal run in 2022.

Norrie's ranking has slipped to 61 and he lost in the first round of both his warm-up events on grass, but after an excursion on Court 18 on Monday he was back on the sleek 12,345 arena for his clash with Tiafoe.

After dropping the first set, Norrie rallied to win the second and looked to be on course for a relatively comfortable win.

Cam Norrie booked his spot in the third round at Wimbledon at Frances Tiafoe's expense. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

However, the rest of the match was far from easy.

Norrie broke serve in the third set to go up 3-1, but Tiafoe turned things around. He broke back to make it 3-2 before he made things level in style, firing down three-straight aces to make it 3-3.

However, the American's momentum halted almost immediately after that as Norrie regained composure to win the third set 6-3.

As he closed out the set, Norrie looked up for the fight and celebrated every point with a cheer towards his coaches with the win within his sights.

Tiafoe steadied in the fourth set as the two went game-for-game and the battle intensified, but it was Norrie, cheered on by his home crowd, who came through to win the final set 7-5 and advance to the next round.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.