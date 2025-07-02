Wimbledon 2025: Katie Boulter out, upset by Solana Sierra

Coco Gauff reflects on her first-round exit at Wimbledon against Dayana Yastremska. (0:57)

Katie Boulter's run at this year's Wimbledon singles championships is over after she was beaten 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 by Argentina's Solana Sierra.

Boulter had been looking to build on her impressive first-round victory over ninth-seed Paula Badosa, but she wasn't the only player to cause an upset on the opening day.

World No. 101 Sierra, who failed to come through qualifying before winning a lucky loser, is playing at the All England Club for the first time.

Sierra's good fortune has continued this week -- she also fought for her place into the second-round after taking down Australia's Olivia Gadecki -- and the 21-year-old caused another such upset on Wednesday.

Boulter edged the opening set with a narrow 9-7 victory in a tie break. However, Sierra would not be deterred and broke the home favoruite three times to level the match.

From there, it was one-way traffic in favour of the Argentine. She broke Boulter twice more to open a 4-0 lead in the third-set decider before closing out the match.

She will face Spain's Cristina Bucsa in the third round.

British hopes in the women's singles draw have not ended, though. Sonay Kartal enjoyed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova earlier on Wednesday, while Emma Raducanu faces Marketa Vondrousova.