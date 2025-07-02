Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu downs Marketa Vondrousova with mighty win

Coco Gauff admits she has to 'make changes' to succeed at Wimbledon (0:57)

Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday after earning an impressive 6-3, 6-3 victory over former champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The Brit put together what must surely be one of the best performances of her career so far, although she will need to maintain that level if she is to progress even further this week, with No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka waiting for her in the next round.

Raducanu was all smiles after the match, thanking her team after the match -- including coach Mark Petchey, with who she's been working with since the Miami Open. She had every reason to be.

Emma Raducanu set up a third-round clash with Aryna Sabalenka after beating Markéta Vondrousová at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The last time that Raducanu faced Vondrousova at Wimbledon in 2021, she was 18-year-old and making her dream debut run at SW19. It was the second-round on that day, too, and Raducanu looked every bit as imperious then as she did on Wednesday.

She later made the fourth round that year and, months later, memorably lifted the U.S. Open title.

Still, Raducanu said she knows she will go into her next match as an underdog -- a factor she will look to use to her advantage.

