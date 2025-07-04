Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon at Wimbledon in tribute to Diogo Jota Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Portuguese player Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon on his shirt at Wimbledon on Friday in tribute to his compatriot Diogo Jota.

Jota and his brother André Silva were killed in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning near Zamora, Spain.

The All England Club announced it would relax its strict all-white dress code for players after Jota's death to allow those on court to pay tribute.

Cabral and partner Lucas Miedler were knocked out of the Championship's doubles competition Friday, losing 3-6, 6-7 (9-11) to Petr Nouza and Patrik Rikl.

Speaking Thursday after a victory over Jamie Murray and Rajeev Ram, Cabral talked about Jota's huge impact.

"Very, very sad news, not only in the sports world but in Portugal overall," he said.

"Because he's such an idol, such an icon, such a good person, through his life. So he's just very inspiring for me."

Tributes have been made across the world of sport for the Liverpool forward, including social media posts from Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp, as well as club rivals Everton and Manchester United.