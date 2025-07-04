Carlos Alcaraz continues his winning streak as he defeats Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets at Wimbledon. (0:33)

Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 21 matches overall and 17 consecutive victories at the All England Club, where he has won the past two titles.

The five-time Grand Slam champion shook off a second-set wobble with an early break and by dropping only four points on his serve in the third set.

Struff held tough, but Alcaraz broke for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and served out the victory.

Earlier Friday, Ben Shelton needed all of about a minute and exactly four points to wrap up a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Rinky Hijikata in a second-round Wimbledon match suspended the night before because of darkness at 5-4 in the third set.

The 10th-seeded Shelton was about to serve for the match on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. when action was halted at No. 2 Court, which does not have a roof or lights. They came back out to the same stadium a little less than 16 hours later.

Shelton will face Marton Fucsovics next with a chance to reach the fourth round at the All England Club for the second consecutive year.

