Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu motivated after Aryna Sabalenka loss

Aryna Sabalenka comes back from a 4-1 set deficit to take a 6-4 lead to defeat Emma Raducanu in the third round at Wimbledon. (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu has said while her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka is tough to take, she feels motivated to keep improving having given the world No. 1 a serious test at Wimbledon on Friday.

Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-5 to advance to the round of 16, but Raducanu often had the better of her opponent as she was cheered on by a jubilant home crowd in London.

"It is difficult to take right now," Raducanu said. "It's hard to take a loss like that but at the same time I've pushed Aryna, who is a great champion, so I have to be proud."

Emma Raducanu showed plenty of fight in her loss to Aryna Sabalenka on Friday. Shi Tang/Getty Images

After clear improvements in Raducanu's recent form, the 22-year-old said she was determined to keep getting better.

The British No. 1 also acknowledged her performance will be confidence boosting in the long run.

"It's going to take me a few days to process, but at the same time it really motivates me," Raducanu said.

"It could be a good thing that I want to get straight back to work pretty much because it's not far but there's still a lot of things I want to do better. ... To solidify my game so in the big moments I feel like I can back myself a little bit more."

Raducanu's attention now turns to the American hard-court leg of the season ahead of the US Open in August.