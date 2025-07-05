Open Extended Reactions

It's been a strong showing so far for the Americans during the 2025 tennis season.

Madison Keys opened the season with the title at the Australian Open, and Coco Gauff followed suit at the French Open last month. Not to mention, a total of eight Americans made the round of 16 at Roland Garros -- the most in 40 years -- and since Paris, three American men (Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton) were ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2006. Four American women (Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Keys and Emma Navarro) remain ranked in the top 10.

Hopes and expectations were high as Wimbledon got underway with 35 Americans in the main draw -- the most since 1999. But it hasn't been as successful for the United States so far. In a first week riddled with upsets of top players -- including No. 2 Gauff and No. 3 Pegula in the first round -- just four Americans remain entering the fourth round.

No American has won the singles title at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016, and no American man has done it since Pete Sampras in 2000. Will one of the remaining players be able to secure their place in history this week? Here are the Americans left in the draw, and how they got here.

Women

No. 10 Emma Navarro

Players she has beaten so far: Petra Kvitova, Veronika Kudermetova, No. 17 Barbora Krejcikova

Up next: No. 7 Mirra Andreeva

Navarro stunned the tennis world with her straight-sets win over Gauff in the fourth round last year and ultimately made the first major quarterfinal of her career. One year later, the 24-year-old is no stranger to deep runs at Grand Slam events, having since reached the US Open quarterfinals and the Australian Open semifinals.

But with a 4-3 record on grass this season before Wimbledon, and after a shock defeat in the first round at the French Open, she wasn't a favorite as the main draw got underway. That has changed with her impressive play through three rounds, including victories over two former Wimbledon champions.

In her opening-round matchup against Kvitova, a two-time winner playing in her final Wimbledon before retirement, Navarro allowed Kvitova just four games. And on Saturday, Navarro spoiled Krejcikova's title defense with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory. Despite visible distress from Krejcikova, who increasingly seemed to struggle with her physical condition and her emotions, Navarro remained focused and composed. She had just 11 unforced errors on the day. Krejcikova was the last Wimbledon women's champion remaining in the draw.

This marks Navarro's fifth round-of-16 appearance in the past six Slams, tying her with Gauff and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for the most in that span.

But Navarro's path somehow only gets harder from here. She will take on Andreeva, an 18-year-old phenom and the highest-seeded player remaining in the bottom half of the draw, on Monday. They have played just once before, with Andreeva winning easily, 6-2, 6-2, in the round of 64 at Cincinnati last season. Andreeva, a 2024 French Open semifinalist, will be looking to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal and told reporters the pair had practiced on grass together last month in Bad Homburg. Navarro later said she was "excited" for the showdown.

"Like she said, we practiced together in Germany," Navarro said. "I think she's a fun player to play and watch. She has power, but she can also get scrappy. She'll get a ton of balls back. She's really strong on the run, out of corners. She'll make you hit that extra ball.

"So yeah, it's kind of fun to play an opponent like that. I'm looking forward to that."

The winner of Monday's match will face No. 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

No. 13 Amanda Anisimova

Players she has beaten so far: Yulia Putintseva, Renata Zarazua, Dalma Galfi

Up next: No. 30 Linda Noskova

It's been a breakthrough season for Anisimova. The 23-year-old, who returned after a mental health break at the start of 2024, won the biggest title of her career at the 1000-level Qatar Open in February and has since reached the fourth round at the French Open and made her first grass final at Queen's Club last month. She's at a career-high ranking of No. 12 and could crack the top 10 in the next rankings.

Perhaps no one made a bigger statement in the opening round than Anisimova, who recorded the rare double-bagel (6-0, 6-0) win over Putintseva in just 44 minutes. While she hasn't been quite as dominant since, she has dropped just one set in her run thus far and was firmly in control in her deciding set against Galfi in the third round. She told reporters she was happy about the state of her game on the grass entering the second week.

"I mean, I only had two or three days to train before I started Queen's, [and] I was going in with no expectations really," Anisimova said. "Try and get used to the surface. Yeah, I felt like my game was really clicking that week, and I felt really good on the grass.

"I was trying to bring some of that energy into here. So far I feel like my grass season has been off to a really good start, but also, at the same time, it's not a very long season."

Anisimova will now have the chance to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second time in her career, and first since 2022. She has played Noskova just once before -- a loss in the round of 64 at Indian Wells shortly before her break from the sport in 2023 -- and never on grass. If Anisimova were to secure the victory Sunday, she would then be the favorite in her quarterfinal match against Sonay Kartal or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who are both unseeded.

Taylor Fritz has won five of his 10 career titles on the surface, and has made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals twice. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Men

No. 5 Taylor Fritz

Players he has beaten so far: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Gabriel Diallo, No. 26 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Up next: Jordan Thompson

The highest-ranked American man and the longtime unofficial leader for the contingent, 27-year-old Fritz arrived to the All England Club after winning the grass titles at Stuttgart and Eastbourne in the weeks ahead of Wimbledon. While many Americans struggle with the unfamiliarity of the grass, Fritz has been an outlier throughout his career and has won five of his 10 career titles on the surface.

During his third-round match against Davidovich Fokina, Fritz was largely in control throughout, winning in four sets. He'll next take on Thompson, a 31-year-old Australian ranked No. 44, on Sunday. They have played twice previously, splitting the series. Thompson won their most recent meeting and their only clash on grass in the quarterfinals at Queen's Club in 2024. Fritz said he was feeling confident entering the match when speaking to the media Friday but also said he knew Thompson could be a challenge.

"I think I'm playing great tennis," Fritz said. "I think there's even some things I could maybe feel like I can do better. I feel like just those things, then I think I'd be -- I don't think there would be anything for me to do better on the court. I'm super happy with my game.

"I think Thompson is going to be tricky. He's probably going to serve and volley me a lot, chip me a lot. He beat me at Queen's last year. He's good on grass. I think it's a different kind of match to the ones I've been playing. I think it's going to be a lot of trying to kind of break my rhythm and take me out of my groove of just serving and ripping, so, it's going to be different, for sure."

If Fritz were to win, he would next play the winner of the fourth-round match between No. 17 Karen Khachanov and Kamil Majchrzak and have perhaps his best-ever chance of reaching the Wimbledon semifinals.

No. 10 Ben Shelton

Players he has beaten so far: Alex Bolt, Rinky Hijikata, Marton Fucsovics

Up next: Lorenzo Sonego

Few American men this century have had more success at such a young age than Shelton. The 22-year-old has already reached two major semifinals (at the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open), won two ATP titles, and cracked the top 10 for the first time last month after a round-of-16 appearance at the French Open.

And he's now into the second week at Wimbledon for the second consecutive year thanks to three dominant performances in the first week. Although Shelton needed two tiebreaks in his 6-4, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) opening-round match, he was perhaps most imposing in his round-of-64 showing.

Super Shelton 💪



The No.10 seed wastes no time finishing his 2R match, beating Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 🇺🇸#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OoQBGMVGOg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2025

Or specifically the final game of his second-round match. The match had been suspended, frustratingly, on Thursday night due to darkness with a 6-2, 7-5, 4-5 lead for Shelton. When he returned to the court Friday, he needed just 70 seconds to close it out behind three aces and one unreturned serve. He told reporters he wasn't trying to send a message with his quick second-day outing. "The only thing I was thinking about today was holding serve," he said. But a message was sent all the same.

With a clinical 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 win Saturday over Fucsovics, he has yet to drop a set all tournament and will be the favorite in Monday's clash against Sonego. The world No. 47 defeated American Brandon Nakashima in a thriller that lasted over five hours and needed a deciding-set tiebreak on Saturday. This will be the third consecutive major in which Shelton has faced Sonego, and he was victorious at the Australian Open and at the French Open. Shelton has a 3-1 head-to-head record against Sonego.

"He's a great player," Shelton said on court Saturday about Sonego. "I played him tight in Australia this year; I played him tight in Roland Garros. It's only fitting that we match up here in Wimbledon. So it'll be a tough one. I know he is playing great, the grass is a great surface for him. Big serve, big forehand, high energy. It'll be difficult, but I like my chances right now, the way that I'm playing, the way that the crowd is helping with the energy. We're going to keep this thing rolling."

If Shelton were to beat Sonego again and reach his first quarterfinals at the All England Club, he would likely have a tricky opponent waiting for him in world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Shelton has won just once against Sinner and has lost their past five meetings, a stretch dating back to 2023 and including in the round of 16 at Wimbledon last season.