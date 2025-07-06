Open Extended Reactions

Sonay Kartal was knocked out in the round of 16 by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Getty

Wimbledon's automated line-calling technology malfunctioned on Sunday and robbed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of a point in her round of 16 clash with Britain's Sonay Kartal.

Despite the error, Pavlyuchenkova went on to seal her spot in the quarterfinal for the first time in nine years after a 6-7 (7), 4-6 victory.

The incident in question took place in the first set, when Pavlyuchenkova was at game point at 4-4 on Centre Court. Kartal hit a shot that looked clearly long but there was no call and Pavlyuchenkova stopped play.

Confusion reigned with television replays showing that Kartal's shot was well out, but after seeking advice via telephone umpire Nico Helwerth said that because the Hawk-Eye technology had been unable to track the shot, the point had to be replayed.

Russian Pavlyuchenkova went on to have her serve broken and was clearly fuming at the changeover, telling the umpire: "Because she is local, they can say whatever. You took the game away from me. They stole the game from me. You stole the game from me."

She did, however, recover to win the opening set on a tiebreak and comfortably won the second set to bring Kartal's Wimbledon run to an end.